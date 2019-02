Bristol runway reopens after snow shutdown

Flights from Bristol Airport have been disrupted by the snow. Picture: Bristol Airport Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport’s runway has reopened after snow chaos caused flights to be grounded earlier in the day (Friday).

https://twitter.com/BristolAirport/status/1091371557086265344

Planes will be positioned throughout the evening and normal service is expected to resume tomorrow (Saturday).

SNOW NEWS: Schools closed and flights grounded after overnight snowstorm.