Toy soldiers 'invade' Weston

Has Weston been invaded by 'Russian' soldiers? No, not real ones, these 'invaders' are plastic and about two inches tall.

These toy soldiers began to appear last week and have since been spotted all over town, but whodunnit?

A tourist from Oxford, Katy Richards, found two of the soldiers and was 'shocked' to learn they were 'Russian'.

The mystery toy soldiers were found on the beach at Weston. - Credit: Katy Richards

She said: "I was visiting Weston last week and saw some very interesting items carefully placed on the beach.

"I noticed quite a few people walking with them in their hands along the beach and in the town centre. They also seemed to be strategically placed around Grove Park too.

"I was intrigued to see what they were but I was a bit shocked to learn of their supposed origin.

"These must've been the work of some sort of prankster."

Is Weston now home to a curious mystery? Not quite.

Attached to the soldiers was a crudely Sellotaped message, it read: "Please help!! I am a lost Russian soldier.

"All I know is that I was sent Great Britain way to warn about the most fascinating and shocking true-life book ever written about the UK - it is called Binocularity and it is by the amazing author Thomas Newport."

It seems there was no mystery at all, and this so-called 'invasion' was just a clever bit of marketing.