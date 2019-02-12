Advanced search

Churchill housing plan scrapped over safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 February 2019

Front Street. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to build several homes in Churchill have been scrapped after villagers slammed them over safety concerns.

Last year, applicant Ben Vosper submitted a proposal to North Somerset Council to build five houses next to Barrowfield Cottage, in Front Street.

The scheme attracted criticism from villagers who said the homes would increase traffic on the road and ‘endanger children’ walking to and from the nearby Churchill Academy and Sixth Form.

One objector, in their submission to North Somerset, said: “I am very concerned about the safety of my daughter and all the other children who walk to school along Front Street.

“There is no pavement and there is already a lot of traffic.”

North Somerset councillors agreed with villagers’ concerns in their decision, citing ‘unacceptable adverse impact on highway safety’ as a reason for blocking the plans.

