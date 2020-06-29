Advanced search

How to take part in this year’s Samarathon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 29 June 2020

Matthew Erskine will complete his marathon on road, sand, grass and in the sea.

Matthew Erskine

Here is the chance to put those lockdown gym sessions to the test in aid of charity.

Weston and North Somerset Samaritans is urging people to sign up for this year’s Samarathon challenge.

The fundraiser will involve walking, jogging or running 26.2 miles over the course of July, virtually.

Volunteer Matthew Erskine has signed up to take part in the Samarathon and will be completing the challenge across road, grass, sand and sea.

Matthew said: “I’m calling it the quarter pounder.

“This is a marathon you can twist and shape to run your own way.”

Samaritans branch director Andy said: “During this pandemic, our charity shop has been closed and fundraising activities cancelled so funds raised will be vital in helping us continue to help those struggling to cope.”

Last year Samaritans received more than 15,000 calls in Weston and North Somerset.

To sign up for the Samarathon, log on to www.samaritans.org/samarathon

