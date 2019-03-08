Advanced search

Charity shops opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 July 2019

The new Samaritans High Street charity shop.

Sub

Weston's newest charity shop has opened for business.

The Weston and North Somerset Samaritans has a High Street presence after months of planning and major building refurbishment.

The shop is the final stage in a project which has also seen the charity's operations room move from the first floor to the ground floor of the High Street building which it has occupied since 1984.

The charity, which offers around-the-clock support for people in distress or despair, has full disabled access for volunteers and the public.

Deputy director of the Weston branch, Holly Cole, said: "We have a valuable corner position on the High Street near Grove Park and we hope our new venture will be well supported.

"The shop will provide valuable funds to help keep our branch open."

The shop is open six days a week from 10am-4pm selling books, clothes and bric-a-brac.

