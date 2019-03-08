Volunteers rescue yacht taking on water three miles offshore

Sand Point. Picture: Mike Jerrett (c) copyright newzulu.com

Volunteers raced to rescue a boat taking on water three miles offshore late last night (Monday).

Weston RNLI, in conjunction with Portishead and Barry Dock's RNLI crews and the Coastguard helicopter, helped the boat to safety after being called at 10.55pm.

The yacht, with two crew members on board, was taking on water three miles north of Sand Point.

Weston RNLI launched its D-class lifeboat and swiftly arrived to begin pumping water, which was 25cm deep, from the boat.

The vessel and its crew were then towed to shore by the Barry Dock team.

The boat's leak was blamed on an engine fault, with the yacht's crew praised for their quick thinking which 'undoubtedly saved them from sinking'.

A Weston RNLI spokesman said: "The D-class lifeboat, The Adrian Beaumont, was immediately launched by the volunteers and made best speed to the casualty vessel.

"On arrival at the scene, salvage pumps were transferred onto the casualty vessel to begin pumping out the water which was found to be 25cms above the floorboards.

"The vessel, with two crew members on board, was then taken in tow by Barry Dock lifeboat. RNLI Penarth was also then tasked to assist in the tow.

"All assets were stood down and returned to station by midnight, where they were made ready for service again.

"On further investigation it was found that a broken engine water inlet hose was the probable cause of the water ingress.

"The yacht crew's quick actions in calling for help undoubtedly saved them from sinking."