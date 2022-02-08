Sandford and Winscombe celebrate Accession Day with tree planting ceremony

(L-R) Master of ceremonies Richard Noy, John Penrose MP, Martin Thatcher, Mike Bravery, Chairman of the Jubilee Committee William Du Croz, Tony Callow, Hugh Gunn, Saffron Walsh, Archie Forbes, Cole Craggs, Reverend Andrew Hiscox, Philip Springfield. - Credit: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

The villages of Sandford and Winscombe marked 70 years of the Queen on the throne with a ceremonial tree planting event on Sunday.

Two oak trees in Russet Copse and Winscombe War Memorial Ground was planted with the help of Weston's MP John Penrose, chairman of the parish council Archie Forbes, chairman of the Jubilee Committee William Du Croz and Thatchers Cider managing director Martin Thatcher.

Cole Craggs, aged 11, played a fanfare at the start of the tree planting event. - Credit: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

People were also invited to a service at St. James’s Church, followed by the tree planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign. The campaign urges everyone in the country to 'plant a tree for the Jubilee' in the run-up to the June bank holiday weekend.

Volunteers are helping to organise a series of events which will run in both villages including a bunting bonanza - where people will handmake their own bunting to be displayed outside homes, - a royal scarecrow competition and the lighting of Jubilee beacons.

The events will culminate in a grand Jubilee Festival on June 4.

A spade lent by Hugh Gunn which cut the very first sod of the Strawberry Line in 1867 by his Great Great Grandmother Anna Victoria Yatman, was used for the planting - more recently it was used to begin works on the Winscombe Millennium Green in 1999, when Mr Gunn's mother wielded the spade.

Chairman of the Jubilee Committee William Du Croz, addressed the crowd at Sandford. - Credit: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

Chairman William Du Croz, said: "This is such a very special occasion for us in the country as we mark the Jubilee and recognise the Queen's service.

"By starting our celebrations on Accession Day, we are hoping that everyone within Sandford and Winscombe will have a chance to join in and enjoy at least one of the events we are putting on over the spring and summer.

"After the last two years of the pandemic, we all want to bring fun back to the community with lots of events going on over the next few months."

John Penrose helped to plant the oak tree in Sandford. - Credit: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

John Penrose MP, said: "This is the first and only Platinum Jubilee there’s ever been, so it's a rare moment in our country’s history and it’s great to see so many local people getting involved.

"The campaign is a brilliant way to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service by grabbing a spade and planting a tree to create a lasting benefit for local people and wildlife for years to come."

To help organise the upcoming events, or donate to the Jubilee Committee, contact Mr Du Croz on 07960 697874.

Hugh Gunn holding the silver spade used to plant the oak tree in Winscombe. - Credit: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

The tree planting ceremony in Winscombe. - Credit: Marcus Newey



