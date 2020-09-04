Advanced search

Football team offers vital support for bereaved dads

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 September 2020

Sands United Bristol which offers support to bereaved dads.

Sands United Bristol which offers support to bereaved dads.

Archant

Members of a football team for bereaved men in North Somerset have been continuing to support each other during the pandemic.

Peter Byrom and his family.Peter Byrom and his family.

Sands United Bristol was set up a year ago by Peter Byrom, from Weston, to help dads who have lost a baby before, during or after birth.

Peter and his wife Denise Ridler-Byrom suffered the heartbreaking loss of their baby in 2004.

The couple found out their baby had died during a scan.

Peter said: “The midwife struggled to find a heartbeat. A doctor looked at it and confirmed there wasn’t one and the baby was dead.

“Darkness descends on you as you try and take in what’s going on.

“She came back on January 5 to be induced and give birth to our son, Thomas.”

The couple were told the chances of conceiving again were very slim, but Denise fell pregnant a few months later and she gave birth to Harrison in 2005.

The stigmatism around mental health meant Peter, now 44, put off attending support meetings until Harrison was a teenager.

He said: “I waited 14 years before I went to a support group meeting.

“I was too afraid I’d turn up and be the only bloke, sitting there crying my eyes out.

“As a bloke you’re meant to be stoic, not dependent on others.

“I first went in June 2018 and have been to every meeting since. I didn’t realise how much I needed it. I should have gone sooner.

“The support I get from talking to other parents is amazing.

“From that I formed a football team of other dads and have met an amazing group of blokes.”

The team now has around 35 members from across North Somerset and Bristol who keep in touch over WhatsApp and support each other through difficult times.

Peter said: “People can open up about anniversaries of their loss and if they’re having a tough day.

“The others in the team can remind them that they’re here for you. The most important message I can give is for people to be gentle towards themselves.”

Sands Reunited Bristol is celebrating its one-year anniversary next month and is keen to raise awareness of the team to so more men can access the support.

To find out more about the team, log on to www.sands.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Major improvements to take place on the A370 this week

Wick Road. Picture: Google

Weston street hosts music festival

Neighbours enjoying the Chesham Road North street party.

Couple despair at lack of support after mob destroys their holiday lodge

The couple's burnt out car, destroyed by mob at their lodge in Ethiopia.

Tennis courts restoration project worth £85k starts next week

Outside the tennis court, the grass is overgrown. Picture: Mellissa Dzinzi

Housing development worth £32m gets green light near Weston

A CGI street scene image of Lovell Homes’ Foxglove Meadows housing development.Picture: Lovell Homes

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Football team offers vital support for bereaved dads

Sands United Bristol which offers support to bereaved dads.

Somerset beaten by Bears in rain-hit Vitality Blast clash

Tom Lammonby in batting action for Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Weston will aim to end tough 2020 campaign on ‘positive note’ says captain Davidson

Westons Chris Davidson has held the role of club captain since 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston and Lympsham Allsorts reach final of Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup

Lympsham Allsorts celebrate winning the Monty Stephenson Memorial Cup in 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Charity cycle back on after being postponed earlier this year

The Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle will go ahead this month.Picture: Weston Hospice