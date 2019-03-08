Advanced search

Grandmother, 77, to trek 185 miles for Samaritans

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 April 2019

Sandy Ross will hike 185 miles for Weston's Samaritans.

Sandy Ross will hike 185 miles for Weston's Samaritans.

A 77-year-old grandmother will hike a tough 185 miles from France to Spain.

Sandy Ross, from Rooksbridge, will put her best foot forward in an effort to raise money for the Weston Samaritans.

Her 14-day journey along the ancient Camino Trail will take her from St-Jean-Pied-de-Port, crossing the Basque country to Pamplona in Spain.

She will trek through the hilly Navarra region and finish in Burgos.

Sandy, who worked as a nurse for 52 years, said: “I have always loved walking and have wanted to walk this trail for a long time.”

“This is an ancient pilgrimage walk and as I approach the twilight of my years, what better place to contemplate my past and present life.”

She has been a volunteer with the Samaritans for 20 years and will also be supporting Healing Hands and Link Community Development through her hike.

To donate to Sandy's appeal, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com

