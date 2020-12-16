News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Catch Santa in a tuk-tuk in Weston this weekend

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM December 16, 2020   
Tuktuk memories' Christmas tuktuk

Tuktuk memories will travel around Weston and Worle as Santa this weekend. - Credit: Chris Fletcher

Santa will be touring Weston and Worle in a festive tuk-tuk this weekend.

Chris Fletcher will don the famous red outfit and beard and travel in his kitted out tuk-tuk to spread some 'much-needed' festive joy.

Chris, along with his wife Sally, admitted that it had been a tough year due to the coronavirus and hopes to raise people's spirits.

Mr Fletcher said: "It has been a rubbish year, really, and it has not given us much use for our tuk-tuk."

Christmas tuktuk

Chris Fletcher decided to start a tuktuk wedding transport business after travelling to India. - Credit: Chris Fletcher

Last year, the pair travelled to India - spawning Chris' obsession with the vehicle, and he decided to import one to set up a new business.

He said: "We set up a business called TukTuk Memories which offers wedding transport and photobooths in the tuk-tuk.

"Due to the coronavirus, it has been dormant so we decided to get some tinsel and lights out and make it into a sleigh.

"When I drive it in the town centre it always makes people smile without the decorations - it is certainly a head-turner."

Chris will set off from Milton on Saturday, arriving at Morrisons around 11am before heading on to Worle and finishing the day in Weston's town centre and seafront.

He said: "The Sunday route is flexible - people can request we stop there on our Facebook page - it will be a great way to spend the day and there will be goodie bags, music and lights to enjoy."

Santa with a goodie bag.

Goodie bags will be available and handed out at 2 metres due to Covid-19. - Credit: Chris Fletcher

Covid-19 guidelines will be observed throughout the route.

To keep up-to-date with Santa, or request a stop, log on to www.facebook.com/Tuktukweddingtransport


