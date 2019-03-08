Campaign group to demonstrate against Weston hospital plans

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Save Weston A&E will hold two demonstrations in a last-ditch attempt to save Weston General Hospital's emergency department from closing permanently overnight.

The campaign group will protest outside the Town Hall on Monday at 1pm, before North Somerset Council's health overview and scrutiny panel will discuss the Healthy Weston plan at 2pm.

Campaigners will also demonstrate in the Italian Gardens at 1pm on Tuesday when the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) will make the final decision on the future of A&E.

Dr Richard Lawson, a Save Weston A&E campaigner and retired GP, said: "North Somerset Council's health overview and scrutiny panel has the power to refer the CCG's proposals to the Secretary of State for Health for review.

"A big crowd of local people will help it to decide how strongly it will oppose the CCG's plans."

Weston's Labour parliamentary candidate, Tim Taylor, said on Tuesday that A&E's permanent closure will have 'real-life impacts' on elderly and vulnerable people.