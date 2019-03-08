Campaign group claims Healthy Weston consultation is 'not fit for purpose'

The consultation into future GP care and hospital services in Weston is 'not fit for purpose', according to campaigners.

Save Weston A&E believes there are not enough hospital doctors, GPs and nurses being recruited ready for the new model which will come into effect from October.

Weston A&E campaigners have studied Healthy Weston - Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) plan to alter GP and hospital services.

A spokesman said: "The Healthy Weston consultation is currently not fit for purpose. Nowhere near enough hospital doctors, GPs and nurses are being recruited to ensure the new model is ready to start in October 2019 and the proposed merger with University Hospitals Bristol Trust has now been put back by six months.

"Until this merger takes place, we do not see how the recruitment issues will be resolved.

"The process should, therefore, be put on hold and proper public consultation should only start when the project is capable of being realised, and in the meantime they should look at reversing the two-year 'temporary' overnight closure of our A&E."

The group has questioned the statistics and methodology presented by the CCG and its commitment to the people of Weston in its 41-page response to the proposal.

Campaign group member, Helen Thornton, said: "We examined six specific areas including staffing and vacancy rates at the hospital, patient numbers, travel issues and the possibility of expanding our hospital to meet the needs of the growing community.

"In all these areas we concluded the CCG needed to answer serious questions about its statistics and its approach."

The CCG has been carrying out public consultations across North Somerset for the past four months and a final decision is expected at the start of October.

Save Weston A&E will hold a march and rally in the Italian Gardens on July 6 at noon to inform people about the consultation.

Further ideas to alter hospital services include scrapping the medical assessment unit with critical and anaesthetic care facilities and A&E being phased out in favour of an urgent treatment centre. These ideas are not confirmed and were not consulted this time around.