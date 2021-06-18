News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Spot the scarecrows around Kewstoke and Sand Bay

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:08 AM June 18, 2021   
Kewstoke Scarecrow Trail

The scarecrow trail starts today around Kewstoke and Sand Bay. - Credit: Kath Bailey


A scarecrow trail around Kewstoke and Sand Bay is kicking off today (Friday). 

The free community event is running over the weekend, giving people the chance to stroll around the village looking for the colourful characters. 

Kewstoke Scarecrow Trail 2021

Lady Bug and Cat Noir by Zoe Clements. - Credit: Zoe Clements

This year the trail is based on the theme of TV shows and more than 35 residents are taking part, along with community groups and businesses including Royal Oak Stores, Queenie’s hair salon, Ardnave Holiday Park and Home Farm, in Kewstoke. 

Kewstoke Scarecrow Trail

Characters from Rainbow by Mark Gauci. - Credit: Mark Gauci

Organisers are looking forward to putting on the popular event, which brings the community together. Annie Taylor said: “The trail will be the first event in the village since the pandemic and will bring many smiles to the residents.” 

Adele Pitcher

One of the impressive entries in the scarecrow trail which is taking place over the weekend. - Credit: Adele Pitcher

Maps of the trail are available from Royal Oak Stores, in Crookes Lane in Kewstoke, at the street entrance of Kewstoke Village Hall and on Beach Road. 

