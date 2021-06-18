Spot the scarecrows around Kewstoke and Sand Bay
- Credit: Kath Bailey
A scarecrow trail around Kewstoke and Sand Bay is kicking off today (Friday).
The free community event is running over the weekend, giving people the chance to stroll around the village looking for the colourful characters.
This year the trail is based on the theme of TV shows and more than 35 residents are taking part, along with community groups and businesses including Royal Oak Stores, Queenie’s hair salon, Ardnave Holiday Park and Home Farm, in Kewstoke.
Organisers are looking forward to putting on the popular event, which brings the community together. Annie Taylor said: “The trail will be the first event in the village since the pandemic and will bring many smiles to the residents.”
Maps of the trail are available from Royal Oak Stores, in Crookes Lane in Kewstoke, at the street entrance of Kewstoke Village Hall and on Beach Road.
Most Read
- 1 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
- 2 Six people evacuated from fire in town centre
- 3 Family pub reopens after lockdown transformation
- 4 Weston mum and daughter shocked after day-long litter pick
- 5 Two injured in car and motorbike crash in Weston
- 6 Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset
- 7 Planning application submitted for £30million second school site
- 8 Weston people wanted for film to promote town
- 9 Urgent call for Covid vaccine volunteers in North Somerset
- 10 Doctor and cancer nurse recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list