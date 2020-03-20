Weston school enjoys week-long activities in aid of Sport Relief

School pupils enjoy dance club Archant

Schools across Weston took part in a variety of activities to raise money for Sport Relief.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mendip Green Primary School pupils dressing up as their sporting heroes and raising money for Sports Relief. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mendip Green Primary School pupils dressing up as their sporting heroes and raising money for Sports Relief. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Haywood Village Academy, in Whitney Cresent, had a week packed with activities from running to dancing.

Each day involved a new challenge for the students.

On Monday the whole school took part in a mile run.

Students enjoyed workout Wednesday, team games on Thursday and they wore their sport kits to school on Friday,

Milton Park Primary School, pupils dressing up and taking part in activities for Sports Relief. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Milton Park Primary School, pupils dressing up and taking part in activities for Sports Relief. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pupils from Milton Park Primary School dressed as their favourite sports stars and made a donation to take part in sporting activities during lunch times,

Staff and children from Mendip Green Primary School in Worle also dressed up as their sporting heroes.

Sport Relief supports disadvantaged people in the United Kingdom and around the world and some of the money this year will help organisations cope with the impact of coronavirus,