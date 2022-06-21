15-year-old bakes her way to almost £800 for breast cancer charity

The cake sale at the Sovereign Centre. (L-R) Paul Green, Leoni Green, Clare Green, Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and Nikki. - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old amateur baker has helped to raise almost £800 for a breast cancer charity at a cake sale in Weston on Friday (June 17).

Keen baker and hopeful performing arts student Leoni Green, has been helping the community through the love of sweets since she was just 10-years-old.

Leoni usually uses her skills for free, not this time though as she was hard at work baking the scrumptious treats in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

Leoni poses in front of her cake sale at the Sovereign Centre. - Credit: Archant

Through her amazing salesmanship skills, Leoni and her family have now raised a whopping £741.41, smashing their original target goal of £300.

On Friday Leoni, her father Paul, and mother Clare, accompanied her at the Sovereign Centre in Weston with volunteer helpers Nikki, Jules and Jackie to man the stand all day from 9am until all the cakes were sold.

Leoni, who picked-up a civic award for her community work last year, said: "I really wanted to raise money for Breast Cancer Now because it's very close to my heart - my auntie died of breast cancer and they helped her a lot when she was still alive.

Leoni Green, aged 15, holding her marvellous creations at the Sovereign Centre in Weston. - Credit: Paul Green

"It would have been her birthday today and I know she would be really proud of what we're doing."

Also at the event was Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe, she said: "The cakes were absolutely delicious.

"What a brilliant cause for Leoni and her family to be raising money for as it's extremely important for women to check regularly for symptoms.

"I thank Leoni for helping to spread awareness of a very important issue."

(L-R) Leoni Green, mayor Cllr Sonia Russe and Clare Green. - Credit: Archant

Individual cakes were sold at £1.75 and a box of six was sold for £6. The stand also had a guess the sweet jar, brownies, a large donated Victoria sponge and charitable leaflets on Breast Cancer Now.

Paul Green said: "Our thanks to the Mayor who was absolutely lovely to have with us for an hour on the day and brought some light-hearted positive vibes which was much appreciated and also made some sales too.

"We had some really good helpers on the day and we would like to thank Jackie, Nikki and Jules, our wonderful volunteers, for giving their time to be part of our team, as well as Andy, Becky and all the staff of the Sovereign Centre.

"And of course thank you to all those who made a cake for us or donated a raffle prize too."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and it is estimated more than 150 women are diagnosed with the illness every day.

To donate to Leoni's charity appeal, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Leoniscakesforcharity.