World Cup trophy stops off at Hutton's school

Hutton Primary school pupils with the cricket world cup being held by Scott Chappell from the Somerset Cricket Board. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children at a primary school were excited to get up close to the World Cup.

Scott Chappell from the Somerset Cricket Board, brought the trophy to Hutton Primary School on October 7.

They were the only school in North Somerset to receive a visit.

The children were given an opportunity to ask questions about cricket and even watch a repeat of the final.

Scott said: "It was the only school to receive the visit with the trophy.

"The team is taking the trophy to where they first started playing cricket.

"Before the visit to Cheddar school in the evening, we managed to get access to it so we could take it to Hutton because they are keen on cricket.

"The children got to ask questions about cricket, like who won the first cricket cup and they also got the chance to touch the trophy.

"It is a day they will remember for a long time."