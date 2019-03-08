Advanced search

World Cup trophy stops off at Hutton's school

PUBLISHED: 08:48 19 October 2019

Hutton Primary school pupils with the cricket world cup being held by Scott Chappell from the Somerset Cricket Board. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hutton Primary school pupils with the cricket world cup being held by Scott Chappell from the Somerset Cricket Board. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Children at a primary school were excited to get up close to the World Cup.

Scott Chappell from the Somerset Cricket Board, brought the trophy to Hutton Primary School on October 7.

They were the only school in North Somerset to receive a visit.

The children were given an opportunity to ask questions about cricket and even watch a repeat of the final.

Scott said: "It was the only school to receive the visit with the trophy.

"The team is taking the trophy to where they first started playing cricket.

"Before the visit to Cheddar school in the evening, we managed to get access to it so we could take it to Hutton because they are keen on cricket.

"The children got to ask questions about cricket, like who won the first cricket cup and they also got the chance to touch the trophy.

"It is a day they will remember for a long time."

Most Read

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Hospital alert at highest level due to surge in demand

The hospital is on high alert due to a surge in demand.

Most Read

Weston butchers announces High Street shop closure

Husband and wife team Darrell and Alison Wood will close their butchers shop next month.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police close road in Weston town centre after assault leaves man in hospital

Police have closed Regent Street near Barclays Bank. Picture: Tom Wright

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

Hospital alert at highest level due to surge in demand

The hospital is on high alert due to a surge in demand.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Win tickets to Queen celebration show

Rob Comber as Freddie Mercury and Christopher Gregory as Brian May on stage

Apple trees planted in memory of Jill Dando

The first apple tree was planted at St Anne’s Primary School. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

Weston visit Met Police with ‘heads held high’ says Laird

Weston AFC vs Dorchester Town. Scott Laird and Bob Flasket. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

World Cup trophy stops off at Hutton’s school

Hutton Primary school pupils with the cricket world cup being held by Scott Chappell from the Somerset Cricket Board. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man to mark decade of Royal Navy service with charitable run

George Davis will run the Great South Run 2019 in aid of charities.Picture: Royal Navy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists