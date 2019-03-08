Schools raise money for charity

East Brent Academy pupils with their bags. Archant

Two schools have raised money for a Somerset-based charity which donates bags to deprived children.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lympsham Academy pupils took on a week of sports challenges to raise £720 for School in a Bag, while East Brent managed £800.

The charity distributes rucksacks packed with a pencil cases, pencils, a maths set and a lunch box to school children around the world.

Each bag costs £20.

Since the charity launched in 2009, more than 111,000 bags have been distributed to children in 44 countries.

The charity's school liaison officer, Lis Foy thanked both the schools for their hard work to raise more than £1,500.

She said: "Schools are a huge part of our fundraising efforts every year.

"What's so special about it, is children are helping other children of a similar age, who are elsewhere in the world and less fortunate than them."