Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Schools raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 July 2019

East Brent Academy pupils with their bags.

East Brent Academy pupils with their bags.

Archant

Two schools have raised money for a Somerset-based charity which donates bags to deprived children.

Lympsham Academy pupils took on a week of sports challenges to raise £720 for School in a Bag, while East Brent managed £800.

The charity distributes rucksacks packed with a pencil cases, pencils, a maths set and a lunch box to school children around the world.

Each bag costs £20.

Since the charity launched in 2009, more than 111,000 bags have been distributed to children in 44 countries.

The charity's school liaison officer, Lis Foy thanked both the schools for their hard work to raise more than £1,500.

She said: "Schools are a huge part of our fundraising efforts every year.

"What's so special about it, is children are helping other children of a similar age, who are elsewhere in the world and less fortunate than them."

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

Appeal to find missing 40-year-old man

A missing person appeal has been launched for Robin Sandy.

Nursery struck by lightning will not open until next year as rebuild begins

A family reggae fun day to raise money for the Ready Steady Go nursery, which was struck by lightning, at the Golden Lion Pub in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity tea party raises cash for charity

The Bleadon WI hosted a charity tea party.

Schools raise money for charity

East Brent Academy pupils with their bags.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists