How to contact school nursing service during lockdown

North Somerset's school nursing service is still running through lockdown. Community Children's Health Partnership

School nurses have issued a reminder that their service across North Somerset is still available during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How to get in touch with North Somerset's service. How to get in touch with North Somerset's service.

Through a video posted on social media, the school nursing service emphasised it remains open via its confidential telephone line.

Sirona Care and Health’s head of children services, Geraldine Bates, said: “Whether young people are in school or not, we want them to know their school nurses are still here to help them.

“A school nurse is available on the phone every weekday and they are there to help with the same issues as we always have been.”

The video mentions some of the issues school nurses can assist young people with.

These range from anxiety, sexuality and bereavement to struggles with drugs and alcohol.

The video was created by school nurses across the South Weston, including North Somerset.

Sirona’s Head of Children and Family Health Services in North Somerset, Chrissie Hardman said: “In light of the coronavirus situation, many of our services have needed to change how we stay in touch with children and young people and their families.

“School nursing is available on the phone and we would encourage any young person in need of support to reach out.

“Even if our school nurses cannot help with the issue being raised they will be able to find someone who can.”

To get in touch with the North Somerset service, contact them via the number 01934 419339.