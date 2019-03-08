Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Schools celebrate Red Nose Day

PUBLISHED: 14:38 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 15 March 2019

Pupils from Ashbrooke House School dressed up for Red Nose Day.

Pupils from Ashbrooke House School dressed up for Red Nose Day.

Archant

Children turned up to lessons with red hair, red noses and colourful clothes in the name of Comic Relief.

Children from St Anne's Church Academy celebrating Red Nose Day.Children from St Anne's Church Academy celebrating Red Nose Day.

Pupils were able to turn up to school in their own clothes in return for a small donation to support Red Nose Day.

Schools also ran a variety of activities including cake sales, art sessions and football penalties to raise cash for the cause.

Some lucky children were also given the chance to throw wet sponges at their teachers.

Send your photos from Red Nose day in to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worlebury members making light work of strong winds to post impressive set of scores

David Grant celebrates his hole-in-one at Worlebury Golf Club

Weston man jailed for injuring two cyclists

Zyla was sentenced to eight months in prison for the offence. Picture: Mark Atherton

Schools celebrate Red Nose Day

Pupils from Ashbrooke House School dressed up for Red Nose Day.

Weston will ‘bounce back if relegated’

Weston's 5-0 home defeat to Wealdstone was a blow to their survival chances. Picture: Mark Atherton

How did YOUR MP vote in crucial Brexit decisions?

Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire (Inserts of the three MPs. Pictures: Eleanor Young)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists