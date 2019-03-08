Schools celebrate Red Nose Day

Pupils from Ashbrooke House School dressed up for Red Nose Day. Archant

Children turned up to lessons with red hair, red noses and colourful clothes in the name of Comic Relief.

Children from St Anne's Church Academy celebrating Red Nose Day. Children from St Anne's Church Academy celebrating Red Nose Day.

Pupils were able to turn up to school in their own clothes in return for a small donation to support Red Nose Day.

Schools also ran a variety of activities including cake sales, art sessions and football penalties to raise cash for the cause.

Some lucky children were also given the chance to throw wet sponges at their teachers.

Send your photos from Red Nose day in to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk