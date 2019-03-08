Schools celebrate Red Nose Day
PUBLISHED: 14:38 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 15 March 2019
Archant
Children turned up to lessons with red hair, red noses and colourful clothes in the name of Comic Relief.
Children from St Anne's Church Academy celebrating Red Nose Day.
Pupils were able to turn up to school in their own clothes in return for a small donation to support Red Nose Day.
Schools also ran a variety of activities including cake sales, art sessions and football penalties to raise cash for the cause.
Some lucky children were also given the chance to throw wet sponges at their teachers.
