Council tells schools to CLOSE due to Storm Eunice

North Somerset Council has told schools across the district to close due to the 'extremely dangerous' winds expected tomorrow (Friday).

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Friday - the highest alert level for the weather service - meaning a 'danger to life is likely'.

In a statement, the council said: "Due to the red weather warning that is in place for tomorrow morning, we have advised schools to return to home learning for tomorrow.

"The red warning is in place from 7am until noon, this means Storm Eunice is highly likely to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds.

"Advice from the Met Office and police is avoid travelling wherever possible and there is a high risk of flying debris."

Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) has also announced that all of their schools in the area will close tomorrow due to the red weather warning.

In a statement, CLF said: "In light of the upgraded weather warning issued today by the Met Office we have taken the decision to close all of our schools tomorrow.

"We understand this may be challenging for our families and we apologise for the late notice but the safety of our students and staff is our priority.

"The Met Office has today upgraded its weather warning to Red for the South West, warning there is a ‘danger to life’, and people are advised to stay indoors.

"All of our schools and sites will be closed to all staff and pupils on Friday.

"We will update parents and carers today and also share information about the learning we will make available to pupils for them to access from home.

"We look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to our academies after half term."

The CLF schools that will close in the area include:

Haywood Village Academy

Uphill Village Academy

Herons’ Moor Academy

Hans Price Academy

Broadoak Academy

Winterstoke Hundred Academy



