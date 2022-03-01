'Do not approach' missing Weston man, say police

People are being urged not to approach a missing man last seen in Weston who is wanted by police.

Scott Brain, 33, is wanted on recall to prison and police are keen to trace him.

"Brain is white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on one side of his neck and the name ‘Jade’ on the other," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"He was last seen in Weston-super-Mare but also has links to central and south Bristol."

People are being urged not to approach Brain should they see him, but instead to call 999 quoting reference 5221289239, or 101 with any other information.