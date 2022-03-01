News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

'Do not approach' missing Weston man, say police

person

Paul Jones

Published: 5:52 PM March 1, 2022
Scott Brain Weston ASP

Scott Brain, from Weston, is wanted by police - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

People are being urged not to approach a missing man last seen in Weston who is wanted by police.

Scott Brain, 33, is wanted on recall to prison and police are keen to trace him.

"Brain is white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on one side of his neck and the name ‘Jade’ on the other," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"He was last seen in Weston-super-Mare but also has links to central and south Bristol."

People are being urged not to approach Brain should they see him, but instead to call 999 quoting reference 5221289239, or 101 with any other information.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Vernon Lane was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
M5 junction 21 to 22 south GSV

Air ambulance called to M5 crash between Weston and Burnham

Paul Jones

person
David Archer, Alfie Kayan and Chad Walker, all of Weston, have been jailed

Trio jailed over 'cowardly attack' on vulnerable people

Paul Jones

person
The new outdoor gym at St. John's Field, Weston.

Outdoor community gym opens in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon