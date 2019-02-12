Launch of beer festival to benefit ‘integral’ scout and guides group

The Wrington Beer Festival will be celebrated in the village this weekend. Picture: Wrington Beer Festival Neil Phillips at www.neilphillipsphotography.co.uk

The launch of a two-day festival will take place this week which is raising funds for an ‘integral’ scout and guide group.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wrington scout leader Jason Pope learning how to make beer. Picture: Wrington Beer Festival Wrington scout leader Jason Pope learning how to make beer. Picture: Wrington Beer Festival

Hundreds of people are set to attend the Wrington Beer Festival – which is being held at the memorial hall, in Silver Street, tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

Event-goers will be able to try drinks from well-established breweries in the area, and music will be performed by rock band Ghost Weed over the course of both days.

The festival is raising funds for the 1st Burrington and Wrington Scout and Guide Group, which has around 250 members who mainly come from the village, Redhill and Langford.

Leader of the scout and guide group, Jason Pope, attended Wrington’s Twisted Oak Brewery to help make a beer which is among one of 20 which will feature at the event.

Festival organiser and director of the brewery, Simon Gait, said: “All profits from this year’s get-together will be donated to the village group and it was great to be able to get Jason involved in the beer-making process.

“He got stuck-in with creating one of the drinks which the Twisted Oak, alongside nine other breweries from the district, will be offering to people at the event.”

Butcombe Brewery, Pitchfork and Cheddar Ales alongside 3D Beer and more will have a variety of alcoholic beverages on tap throughout the festival.

Jason said: “We are hoping a lot of money will be raised across the two days for the scout group, which is a real focal point and an integral part of the community in Wrington.”

The organisation is made up of nine beavers, cubs, brownies, scouts, rainbows and guides packs, which meet at various locations across the region during most weeks.

Children and teenagers aged six-16 get involved, and the division has been expanding since it was formed in 1961.

Jason continued: “Being able to see the process of brewing a type of beer has been eye-opening and I’m really looking forward to tasting the end result.”

Festival tickets, priced £6-£8, are available to buy for this Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Tomorrow’s event runs from 7-11pm, and Saturday’s is being held from noon-4pm.

For more information, visit www.wringtonbeerfestival.org