Scouts and golfers donate thousands to Weston RNLI

Published: 2:00 PM April 28, 2021

Christine and Thomas Dunstone, and their sons Richard and Edward from 1st Milton Scouts, with members of Weston RNLI. - Credit: Weston RNLI

A scout group and golf club have donated thousands of pounds to Weston RNLI to support the charity’s life-saving work.

Members of 1st Milton Scouts raised £2,642 for Weston RNLI, despite their fundraising activities being hampered by the pandemic.

Each Christmas, children from the group build a Santa Sleigh, which is displayed in the High Street in return for donations from shoppers. One of the group leaders dresses up as Father Christmas, and the children pose as elves.

In the run up to Christmas, the sleigh visited residential streets around Weston to spread some festive cheer. The event is one of the highlights of the festive season and people line the streets to see the spectacle and donate generously to the cause.

To adhere to Covid restrictions, collection buckets were held out on poles this year, and there were fewer collection buckets in the High Street.

However, the scouts are delighted with the amount they have raised and would like to thank everyone who has donated. A small number of scouts visited Weston RNLI to hand over the money they raised.

Peter Elmont chairman Weston RNLI Fundraising branch said: “All donations to our charity are valuable and gratefully received. This one is particularly so because it was collected by the boys and girls of the scouts. Over the years the 1st Milton Scouts have collected a lot of money for us to help with our role of saving lives at sea.”

Mike Buckland and Peter Elmont from Weston RNLI with Andrew Balcombe and Alison Whitewood from Weston Golf Club. - Credit: Weston RNLI

Members of Weston Golf Club, in Uphill Road North, also ran a number of fundraisers last year and managed to donate more than £4,000 to Weston RNLI.

The men’s captain Andrew Balcombe, and ladies’ captain Alison Whitewood, decided to donate any money they raised in 2020 to Weston RNLI to go towards the new lifeboat station.

Mike Buckland, lifeboat operations Manager at Weston RNLI station said: “The pandemic has been hard for everyone. It is always gratifying to know that a significant local organisation is behind us, supporting us, as we continue to save lives at sea.”