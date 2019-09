Gallery

PICTURES: Scouts birthday celebration at Grove Park

AxeFest. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Scouts turned out in force for a celebration in Weston.

AxeFest. Picture: Jeremy Long AxeFest. Picture: Jeremy Long

Axe District Scouts marked its 110th anniversary in style with a day of activities at Grove Park.

More than 800 people attended the event on September 14.

Teenagers enjoyed taking part in lots of activities, with everything from an outdoor climbing wall to Gladiators-style combat arena on offer.

Segway rides and an axe-throwing game were also available.

A tent was set up too to allow children to make models out of LEGO.

No birthday party would be complete without a birthday cake, and a tasty iced sponge was made to mark the occasion.

