Scout group holds special party as it celebrates 100th birthday

Wedmore Scouts holding a 100th birthday party. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Members of a village scout group came together at the weekend to mark its 100th anniversary.

The 1st Wedmore Scouts was established in October 1919 and it welcomed more than 50 old and current members to mark the centenary on Sunday.

They were treated to four cakes while they were at their den, in Combe Lane, joined by the cubs and the beavers.

Scout leader Bill Belshaw said it was lovely to see everyone and a great occasion.

He said: "The scouts - old and current members - were shown lots of photographs showing the history of the club, some dating back to the 1930s and 1970s.

"We've put the photographs at the front of our den, which show everything that has happened in our history.

"Everyone had such a good time, it was nice to meet the parents of the scouts who came to celebrate the day with us.

"We had four very nice cakes which were all finished by the end of the event."