Scouts raise cash for Weston’s RNLI

1st Milton Beaver, cubs and scouts out collecting in the high street 15,12,18 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Young scouts braved the rain and freezing cold winds to raise money for a life-saving service.

The 1st Milton Scouts were holding out collection buckets and dancing along to festive tunes to raise money for Weston RNLI.

The youngsters from the beavers, cubs and scouts could be spotted outside the Sovereign Shopping Centre throughout the day on Saturday spreading festive cheer.

Armed with a musical sleigh, they braved Storm Deidre to raise the money for the lifeboats – who are raising money to put towards a new station.

They have been fundraising on behalf of the RNLI for more than a year and this time they were stood in the High Street catching passers-by as they made their way inside to do some shopping and visit the first eat:Christmas food festival.

The RNLI has now got the keys to their new base at The Cove Restaurant at Marine Lake.