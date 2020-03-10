Advanced search

Scout group raises record amount for Weston RNLI

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 March 2020

Members of 1st Miilton Scouts handing donating the cash to Weston RNLI.

Members of 1st Miilton Scouts handing donating the cash to Weston RNLI.

Archant

A group of hard-working scouts has raised thousands of pounds for Weston RNLI.

The 1st Milton Scout Group in Weston has raised money for the cause for the past 30 years.

Members raised the money this year by building a Santa sleigh and parking it in the High Street to appeal for donations from shoppers.

In the run-up to Christmas, the group also dressed up and toured the streets in the sleigh to collect donations.

The Santa sleigh is hugely popular and the group collected more than £3,650 for the RNLI this year -a record amount.

Mike Buckland, Weston Lifeboat operations manager said: 'All donations to our charity are valuable and gratefully received. This one is particularly so because it was collected by the boys and girls of the scouts.

'Over the years the 1st Milton Scouts have collected a lot of money for us to help with our role of saving lives at sea.'

The scouts would like to thank the people of Weston for their generous donations.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Centenarian celebrates birthday in Clevedon

Hilda received a card from the Queen in honour of her 100th birthday

Voulez-vous? Win Abba tribute tickets

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston opticians join forces

Two independent opticians in Weston have announced they have joined forces

Scout group raises record amount for Weston RNLI

Members of 1st Miilton Scouts handing donating the cash to Weston RNLI.
Drive 24