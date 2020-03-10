Scout group raises record amount for Weston RNLI

Members of 1st Miilton Scouts handing donating the cash to Weston RNLI. Archant

A group of hard-working scouts has raised thousands of pounds for Weston RNLI.

The 1st Milton Scout Group in Weston has raised money for the cause for the past 30 years.

Members raised the money this year by building a Santa sleigh and parking it in the High Street to appeal for donations from shoppers.

In the run-up to Christmas, the group also dressed up and toured the streets in the sleigh to collect donations.

The Santa sleigh is hugely popular and the group collected more than £3,650 for the RNLI this year -a record amount.

Mike Buckland, Weston Lifeboat operations manager said: 'All donations to our charity are valuable and gratefully received. This one is particularly so because it was collected by the boys and girls of the scouts.

'Over the years the 1st Milton Scouts have collected a lot of money for us to help with our role of saving lives at sea.'

The scouts would like to thank the people of Weston for their generous donations.