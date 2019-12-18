Advanced search

Scouts tour town with Santa's sleigh

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 December 2019

Members of the 1st Milton Scout group with their sleigh in Wston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Beavers, cubs and scouts have been out spreading festive cheer and raising money for group funds.

Members of 1st Milton Scout Group have been visiting streets in Worle, Weston Village, Milton and St George's with Father Christmas and his sleigh.

The sleigh can be spotted around the streets of Weston and Worle for 10 nights over Christmas, with festive music and lights.

The youngsters also visit Weston town centre on the three Saturdays before Christmas.

Last year the group raised a record amount of £6,500, which was split between the RNLI and group funds.

Group scout leader Gemma Kattana said: "People are waiting for us when we get there, it's just amazing. We've had so much support."

Find out where the group will be by visiting 1st Milton Scout Group's Facebook page, Santa's Sleigh Route 2019 - Weston-super-Mare.

