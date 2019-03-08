Autumnal landscapes take over iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 13:20 11 November 2019
Snapshots of Weston's picturesque sea views have been captured by talented Midweek readers this week.
Mike Jerrett has taken an image of the town's ocean waters, which looks out towards Steep Holm.
He has also submitted a picture of some autumnal flowers on his stroll around Sand Point, in Kewstoke.
In addition, Mike has taken a stunning snapshot of Weston's sea views from Sand Bay.
Finally, he has submitted a colourful image of the ocean which surrounds Sand Point.
Boats float on the water near Knightstone Causeway in Nick Page Hayman's photo, which features Weston's Grand Pier in the distance.
He has also captured a lovely image of autumn setting in at Ashcombe Park.
Finally, Alan Harrison has taken a picture of Portishead bathed in autumnal sun, which looks out to Bristol Channel.
