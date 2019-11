Gallery

Autumnal landscapes take over iWitness24

Clouds roll over Sand Bay on a sunny afternoon.Picture: Mike Jerrett (c) copyright newzulu.com

Snapshots of Weston's picturesque sea views have been captured by talented Midweek readers this week.

Flowers flourish around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett Flowers flourish around Sand Point.Picture: Mike Jerrett

Mike Jerrett has taken an image of the town's ocean waters, which looks out towards Steep Holm.

He has also submitted a picture of some autumnal flowers on his stroll around Sand Point, in Kewstoke.

In addition, Mike has taken a stunning snapshot of Weston's sea views from Sand Bay.

Finally, he has submitted a colourful image of the ocean which surrounds Sand Point.

Boats rest on waters near Knightstone Causeway.Picture: Nick Page Hayman Boats rest on waters near Knightstone Causeway.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Boats float on the water near Knightstone Causeway in Nick Page Hayman's photo, which features Weston's Grand Pier in the distance.

He has also captured a lovely image of autumn setting in at Ashcombe Park.

Finally, Alan Harrison has taken a picture of Portishead bathed in autumnal sun, which looks out to Bristol Channel.

To upload your photos, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk