Second Banwell bypass consultation launched

The new link road adjacent to the A371 is shown in grey. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A second consultation on the future of the 'Banwell Bypass' has been launched.

For six weeks, people will get the chance to submit feedback on proposals for the new route to North Somerset Council.

The first consultation was held last year, where the route for the new road was decided - connecting the A371 to Wolvershill Road and Towerhead Road with a new junction - but this is yet to be 'refined'.

The consultation will close April 22 and will help the council review the scheme before it's submitted for planning application later this year.

Executive member for assets and capital delivery, Cllr Steve Bridger, said: "The bypass is an eagerly awaited scheme that can alleviate traffic congestion in Banwell whilst creating a host of other opportunities to enhance the local area.

"I am pleased that we can now share our progress on the scheme, so that you have another chance to tell us what you think in this second public consultation.

"Your feedback to date has played a vital role in shaping and focussing the designs presented today. That is why we continue to go above and beyond to hear from you, holding a second public consultation, so you can help us further refine our proposals ready for planning submission.

"Every response we receive is important, so that we can deliver a scheme that works for our residents now and in future."

Plans drawn up for the bypass. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund will make up the £66m used for the project and includes funding for thousands of new homes and the expansion of the Winterstoke Hundred Academy in Locking Parklands.

These homes are subject to the Local Plan 2038 Preferred Options Consultation, which is due for a separate consultation on Monday.

The proposals have previously been criticised for its potential damage to natural habitats and noise pollution, but the council says it will 'unlock land for future development, enabling new and affordable homes to be built'.

Four drop-in sessions will be held by the council from March 14 to April 5 where people in Banwell, Churchill, Winscombe and Sandford can ask questions about the proposed designs and learn more information.

The bypass is expected to open in 2024.

To view the proposals and dates for the drop-in sessions visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/banwellbypass.