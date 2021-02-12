News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
New homes available in Banwell development

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 8:18 AM February 12, 2021   
Mead Fields launches second phase this Valentine's Day

A second phase of new homes in Banwell will be launched this Valentine's Day.

The Mead Fields development, on Harding Drive, features a range of two to four-bedroomed houses and apartments, and is seen as ideal for house hunters looking to take a step on, or up, the property ladder. 

Sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Bristol, Clare Brimble, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of the next phase of properties, exactly a year after the first set of homes were released. 

“Mead Fields is already blossoming into a wonderful community, with buyers taking advantage of the development’s picturesque location and the selection of houses on offer. 

“Given the development’s previous success with phase one selling our six months earlier than expected, we don’t expect these properties to stay available for long, so we’re encouraging buyers to register their interest now to avoid missing out.” 

