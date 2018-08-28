Video

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A second weather warning ahead of potential snowfall this week has been issued for the South West.

Weather forecasters say snow could fall in North Somerset over the next four days.

The weather warnings – which advise of potential disruption – have been extended ahead of a band of cold weather hitting the West Country in the coming days.

The first warning begins this lunchtime (Tuesday) and will last for about 24 hours.

But the Met Office has issued a second warning for Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Its forecasters say: “There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

Up to 10cm of snow is predicted over the next 24 hours, with higher ground more susceptible to receiving a covering.

Both warnings are graded yellow, meaning they are considered to be of low severity.

Gritters are likely to be deployed by North Somerset Council to ensure roads and pavements are safe for motorists and pedestrians.