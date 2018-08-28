Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Absolutely freezing cold’ dip for wildlife charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 January 2019

Secret World staff took a dip for the animal charity.

Secret World staff took a dip for the animal charity.

Sub

Staff and volunteers at an East Huntspill charity took a dip in sub-zero temperatures for poorly animals.

The seven fundraisers managed to raise £1,000 for Secret World Wildlife Rescue when they went for a swim in Lyme Regis, in Dorset.

All proceeds raised from the challenge will go back into the rescue and rehabilitation of injured wildlife.

The charity’s founder Pauline Kidner was part of the group which took the plunge.

She said: “The water was absolutely freezing but it was just a small price to pay for the wonderful animals we rescue.

“The crazier the challenge, the more money we raise. Secret World has a dedicated team – when they are not rescuing poorly wildlife, they will be thinking of new ways to raise money.”

To help Secret World, call 01278 783250 or email info@secretworld.org

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Ambulance worker saves heart attack victim’s life in pub

Natalie Jenkins.

24-hour care at A&E ‘should not be a discussion but a reality’

Protesters outside Weston Hospital.

‘Absolutely freezing cold’ dip for wildlife charity

Secret World staff took a dip for the animal charity.

Rugby: Hornets 33 Thornbury 12

Hornets vs Thornbury. Try by Joe Gadd

Villagers’ plan to honour Ab Fab actress Dame June Whitfield following death

Trust secretary Nigel Lincoln and treasurer Phil Davies with June Whitfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists