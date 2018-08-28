‘Absolutely freezing cold’ dip for wildlife charity

Secret World staff took a dip for the animal charity. Sub

Staff and volunteers at an East Huntspill charity took a dip in sub-zero temperatures for poorly animals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The seven fundraisers managed to raise £1,000 for Secret World Wildlife Rescue when they went for a swim in Lyme Regis, in Dorset.

All proceeds raised from the challenge will go back into the rescue and rehabilitation of injured wildlife.

The charity’s founder Pauline Kidner was part of the group which took the plunge.

She said: “The water was absolutely freezing but it was just a small price to pay for the wonderful animals we rescue.

“The crazier the challenge, the more money we raise. Secret World has a dedicated team – when they are not rescuing poorly wildlife, they will be thinking of new ways to raise money.”

To help Secret World, call 01278 783250 or email info@secretworld.org