News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Jobs fair planed to help redundant Argos staff

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:36 AM December 30, 2021
Argos distribution centre, near Bridgwater.

Argos distribution centre, near Bridgwater. - Credit: Google Street View

A recruitment fair is being held at a Somerset distribution in a bid to help workers losing their jobs to find new work.

In April, retailer Argos announced its distribution centre near the M5 at Bridgwater will close in February 2022, forcing around 500 members of staff into redundancy.

There are concerns the closure will negatively affect the local economy as many staff travel to work from this area.

Now, in a bid to help workers find new roles, Sedgemoor District Council has announced a recruitment fair will be held at the centre on January 12 between 10am and 6pm, to organise suitable employment arrangements for the affected staff.

A spokesperson for the council said: "One of the practical things we have done is to organise and arrange a a jobs fair at the Argos site next year.

"Right from day one of the announcement, the council's skills and employment staff have been helping to support the management, unions and employees of Argos to try to find employment for staff.

"Sedgemoor Council contacted local employers, and at least seventeen of those - all with live vacancies and ready to recruit - will be coming along to the fair."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woodspring Priory: The trials and tribulations
  2. 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 3 Retail premises could become a home: Planning applications
  1. 4 Best walking spots in Somerset, as told by a 1927 guide book
  2. 5 Weston woman lost FIVE STONE - and is now premier league netball player!
  3. 6 PICTURES: Scores turn out for Weston's Christmas Cracker 10k
  4. 7 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
  5. 8 New round of grants for hospitality and leisure firms
  6. 9 Worle end Clevedon United's unbeaten run with come from behind win
  7. 10 Council receives Royal Pier Hotel planning application
Bridgwater News
South West
Burnham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston Grand Pier.

Avon and Somerset Police

Woman dies after being struck by ad board on Weston Grand Pier

Carrington Walker

person
Jonny landed the role of Passenger in Doctor Who after a friend sent him a Facebook advertisement.

TV

Weston man lands Doctor Who role after answering Facebook ad

Carrington Walker

person
MoD weapons testing site St Thomas Head Weston-super-Mare North Somerset

Exclusive

REVEALED: How a secret military base lost explosives near Weston in 2002

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Police

Investigation underway as multiple women report man following them

Carrington Walker

person