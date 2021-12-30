Jobs fair planed to help redundant Argos staff

A recruitment fair is being held at a Somerset distribution in a bid to help workers losing their jobs to find new work.

In April, retailer Argos announced its distribution centre near the M5 at Bridgwater will close in February 2022, forcing around 500 members of staff into redundancy.

There are concerns the closure will negatively affect the local economy as many staff travel to work from this area.

Now, in a bid to help workers find new roles, Sedgemoor District Council has announced a recruitment fair will be held at the centre on January 12 between 10am and 6pm, to organise suitable employment arrangements for the affected staff.

A spokesperson for the council said: "One of the practical things we have done is to organise and arrange a a jobs fair at the Argos site next year.

"Right from day one of the announcement, the council's skills and employment staff have been helping to support the management, unions and employees of Argos to try to find employment for staff.

"Sedgemoor Council contacted local employers, and at least seventeen of those - all with live vacancies and ready to recruit - will be coming along to the fair."