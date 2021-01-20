Published: 11:00 AM January 20, 2021

Sedgemoor Crematorium has donated more than £7,500 to charities in Weston and Highbridge– money raised as part of its metal recycling scheme.

Sedgemoor Crematorium has donated £2,521 each to In Charley’s Memory, Help the Child and Weston’s Samaritans.

With consent from families, metals recovered during cremation are recycled and any money raised is used to support local worthy causes.

In Charley’s Memory, based in Highbridge, offers one-to-one counselling sessions for children and young people and provides support services to young adults with mental health issues.

The crematorium has supported the charity for the past three years.

Site manager Heather Hughes said: “It’s especially important that we are able to support a local mental health charity at a time when a lot of people are struggling due to the ongoing pandemic and all the uncertainty in many people’s lives.

“This is also our third year of donating money to Help the Child, which raises funds to assist children with disabilities to reach their full potential by providing specialist equipment for them."