Authority appeals for panellists to make decisions about councillors' expenses

Sedgemoor District Council offices.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A Somerset council is appealing for people to join its panel which determines the rate of members' allowances.

Sedgemoor District Council panellists can also make recommendations about expenses for parish and town councillors.

Leader of the authority, Duncan McGinty, said: "The council is looking for people who would like to help it set the levels of councillors' allowances.

"Our members are, after all, elected by people in the county to carry out council duties, and the panel is independent to ensure the decision-making process is entirely open and transparent."

Panel members will be required to work 10 hours a year and can claim travel and subsistence expenses.

Appointments to the panel will be for a three-year period.

To join, email democratic.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk

Applications close on October 4.