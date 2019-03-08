Advanced search

Council cordons off sand pit after bee nest found in park

PUBLISHED: 17:50 18 September 2019

Bee on a sedum flower. Picture: Getty Images

Bee on a sedum flower. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

A swarm of bees have taken refuge in a children's play area sand pit, which could be there for up to six weeks.

The pit at Apex Park, in Highbridge, has been fenced off by Sedgemoor District Council.

The authority has since advised people not to approach the insects, as they do not sting.

The non-aggressive bees also pollinate plants in the area, and their burrowing 'does not harm vegetation'.

A spokesman from Sedgemoor said: "Most bees are active a very short time.

"After about four-to-six weeks of activity, they disappear for another year."

Masoaryn bees are found commonly in the UK are named after their habit of building nests using mud or other natural products.

Apex Park held its annual play day last month, which attracted more than 5,000 people on the day.

MORE: Pictures from play day at Apex Park.

The park will host its bulb planting event on November 6 from 10-4pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Pedestrian killed in collision with car

Police were called to the collision on the A38 at 5am.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

VIDEO: Bartlett’s Weston ‘never know when they’re beat’ after wild 3-3 draw

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cricket: Somerset succumb to 17-wicket Abbott haul

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott points the ball towards the crowd as he leaves the field, after taking seven wickets in the innings, breaking the Hampshire record during day three of the Specsavers County Championship division one match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Weston Mendip too strong for Cheltenham rivals

Sarah Adams was the PD&CL player of the game for Weston Mendip against Cheltenham Town Development

Weston recover from scare to overcome Brixham 38-29 to record back to back wins

Weston Rugby celebrate their 38-29 victory over Brixham

Weston and Salisbury share points in six-goal thriller

Weston vs Salisbury. Picture: Will.T.Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists