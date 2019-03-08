Council cordons off sand pit after bee nest found in park

A swarm of bees have taken refuge in a children's play area sand pit, which could be there for up to six weeks.

The pit at Apex Park, in Highbridge, has been fenced off by Sedgemoor District Council.

The authority has since advised people not to approach the insects, as they do not sting.

The non-aggressive bees also pollinate plants in the area, and their burrowing 'does not harm vegetation'.

A spokesman from Sedgemoor said: "Most bees are active a very short time.

"After about four-to-six weeks of activity, they disappear for another year."

Masoaryn bees are found commonly in the UK are named after their habit of building nests using mud or other natural products.

Apex Park held its annual play day last month, which attracted more than 5,000 people on the day.

The park will host its bulb planting event on November 6 from 10-4pm.