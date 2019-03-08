Advanced search

Council issues fresh warning after latest round of tax-scam calls

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 August 2019

Sedgemoor District Council issues warning after cold callers target homes in Somerset.Picture: Getty Images

Scott Rothstein

A council is warning people to avoid the latest barrage of cold calls made by tax-scammers targeting people in the area.

Sedgemoor District Council reveals a company known as Claimers is ringing people and asking them to pay £150 to have their council tax band lowered.

The company claims to be working on behalf of Sedgemoor, and the council issued the warning on Tuesday.

In February the authority increased rates to £162 for an average Band D home in the area.

Sedgemoor has said council tax band valuations are set by Government body the Valuation Office Agency and can only be changed under certain conditions.

The council is advising people who are struggling to pay their council tax bill to call its team on 03003 037801.

For more information about council tax band ratings, visit www.gov.uk/council-tax

