WIN: Former Scotland Yard investigator talks about how to solve cold cases

An evening of true crime studies awaits a Weston audience.

How To Be An Armchair Detective will see former Senior Investigating Officer, Metropolitan Police Murder Squad Colin Sutton and YouTube’s The Armchair Detective Alan Vinnicombe will tell the secrets of solving a cold case.

Colin is most famously regarded as the officer to lead the investigations to convict Levi Bellfield and Delroy Grant.

He spend nine years of his police career as Senior Investigating Officer for the Metropolitan Police’s Murder Squad.

Among the dozens of investigations he lef, the most notable was Bellfield, who was found guilty and jailed for killing Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

But most infamously he was found guilty of killing 13-year-old Milly Dowler.

The show will be at the Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, at 7.30pm on December 16.

Tickets, priced £15, are available online at tour@armchairdetective.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Alan Vinnicombe to offer five pairs of tickets to the show.

