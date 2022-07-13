See Monster arrives in Weston

A 33-metre 'monster' has appeared off the coast of Weston.

No, it's not a giant octopus or whale, it's the decommissioned oil rig that will form the base of the eagerly-awaited See Monster.

After a delay of more than two months, the North Sea oil platform was beached by barge today (June 13) after travelling the English coast from the Netherlands.

The platform will shortly be lifted onto the legs, already installed at the Tropicana, using a giant crane which will be assembled over the course of this week.

The exact times of when the structure will be fully assembled is unconfirmed but this stage of the development is expected to be completed by Friday.

See Monster arrived by barge to Weston beach. - Credit: PA

There are hopes to fully complete the project over the course of six to eight weeks, with a 'fluid' opening date on the August Bank Holiday.

Organisers New Substance say the public will be allowed to watch the project unfold at the beginning of August with a viewing platform at the Tropicana once the structure is safe to visit.

See Monster is one of 10 major national projects for the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK exhibition funded by the government which is being displayed this summer.

It's key features will focus entirely on renewable energy, sourcing its power from solar panels, wind turbines, a 10-metre waterfall, solar trees, and a planted garden featured throughout.

There will also be 'hidden surprises' for visitors which has not yet been revealed.

New Substance recently came under fire last month after concerns were raised over the delivery of the project for the summer. It had originally been planned to open in July, in time for Weston's busy tourist season, and expected to bring more than 200,000 visitors to the town.

Previously, it was planned to exclusively ticket the event online, but it is now understood visitors will queue at the venue to tour the structure.

Creative director at New Substance, Patrick O'Mahony, said: "There's a huge appetite for big projects in Weston, and the town has been a really strong partner.

"It's a world first so required us to work closely with everyone and we wanted to make sure we got it right, we just needed more time to get it all in place.

"The project is not just about the curtain-up, but about the industrial theatre behind it all which is happening now."

North Somerset Council and organisers now hope See Monster will 'extend the season for local businesses' during the 10 weeks it's in Weston over autumn period.

Executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, Cllr Mark Canniford, said: "I'm so happy it's finally arrived in Weston and it's amazing to see it on the beach.

"It's a huge project and has never been done before. People wouldn't have understood the difficulties with international licenses which they were not in control of.

"Lessons will be learnt from this project so more future events like this can run more smoothly.

"There is an opportunity for businesses to tap into See Monster and extend their season like Dismaland did for Weston in 2015.

"I'm sure thousands of people will come to see the monster, it's such an exciting thing to happen to Weston."

Unboxed has confirmed See Monster's exact costs will be made available to the public once the project has been completed.