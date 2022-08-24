See Monster delayed, AGAIN

The opening of a long-awaited world-first attraction in Weston has been delayed for a second time.

It was expected the See Monster art installation, to be displayed at the Tropicana, would open in time for the August bank holiday on Monday, but now visitors will not be able to venture onto the attraction until the end of September.

This means its target opening date has been pushed back by another four weeks.

In June, your Mercury reported growing concerns that See Monster's initial delay until September could make Weston the UK's 'laughing stock'.

READ MORE: Fears Weston will be UK 'laughing stock' if See Monster delayed until September

At the time a source in North Somerset Council said: "Organisers New Substance don't care about what we locals think because they've been given inordinate budgets by the government and don't want to be seen as failing - this is the public purse they're dealing with.

See Monster up close. - Credit: Archant

"If they don't get it sorted before the school children go back, we will have missed a fantastic opportunity to bring the hundreds of thousands of visitors they promised to Weston."

The eagerly anticipated 33m high structure - part of the national Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival - was touted as bringing 200,000 visitors to the town over the summer period from July - that opportunity has now passed.

READ MORE: First tree planted on behind schedule See Monster

New Substance and Unboxed confirmed in July that See Monster will close by the end of October, this means it will now only be open to the public for four weeks.

In a statement, New Substance said: "This has taken longer than anticipated and we are incredibly grateful to the people of Weston, as well as North Somerset Council and Weston Town Council, for their support and patience on this journey.

See Monster's legs. - Credit: PA Wires

"By the end of September, visitors will be able to climb onboard this beast of the sea and enjoy the experience in full."

It has now taken around six months to reach this stage of construction, resulting in legitimate questions being raised on how long it will take to dismantle the 450-tonne structure ready in time for the popular Icescape event this winter.

READ MORE: See Monster plans revealed

Unboxed, the project in control of See Monster and funded by the government, said its exact costs will be made available to the public once the project has been completed.

A free drone show will kick start its 'arrival' this week, complete with a flashing light display.

On Sunday (August 28), Tuesday and Thursday, the show will begin after nightfall from 8.30pm, where the unfinished attraction will be lit up from the skies above.

Behind schedule See Monster saw its first tree planted today, August 23. - Credit: @nodpics⁠

A spokesperson for New Substance added: "Now the viewing platform is open, people are already watching the next phase of the monster’s transformation.

"Over the next few weeks they will be able watch as 6,000 shimmering scales, trees and plants, renewable energies, lighting, and a 10m high waterfall are added."