See Monster drone show: The good, bad and the ugly

The drone show finished with a thank you message for Weston. - Credit: Archant

Sunday (August 28) saw 'one of the busiest' nights ever seen in Weston, as holiday-goers, night time revellers and See Monster enthusiasts took to the seafront to watch an almighty display of colourful lights.

The illumination show, made up of 400 electronic drones and powerful search lights, was commissioned by the organisers of See Monster to kick start its 'arrival,' which has been delayed by three months.

See Monster drone show. Picture: Mark Gray. - Credit: @r011erb0y

A spectacular display of lights, shapes and messages were beamed into the night sky over Weston Bay, and a loud tannoy explained the message behind the 'beast of the sea'.

As well as the thousands of visitors who watched the show, its delivery also thrust people into the last bank holiday until Boxing Day.

Scores of people packed into the after hours venues too, which no doubt boosted Weston's night time economy.

See Monster drone show in Weston. - Credit: Archant

The drone show was created by Sky Magic, the organisers who produced London's New Year's Eve celebrations in 2020 and 2021.

But far from the 'magic' of the evening, a great many endured traffic mayhem and some were left 'disappointed' at the shows 'very short' running time.

Edward Powell, who intends on visiting See Monster, said although he thoroughly enjoyed the show, he warned people 'not to blink, or you'll miss it'.

He said: "It was over before I could even get a drink. If you're driving-in to watch it, then I wouldn’t bother for a seven minute show - save your money on fuel and watch it online.

See Monster drone show in Weston. - Credit: Archant

"They could've made more things for the kids to get them involved, as for the adults, the parking situation was absolute carnage.

"We had an elderly family member join us so the family had to drive, but it took them 45 minutes to get from my house to park. My partner is also pregnant so she couldn’t walk there and back.

"Other than the road planning and parking, it was great but perhaps more information on its timing would be good."

See Monster drone show in Weston. - Credit: Archant

A passer-by also took it upon himself to help motorists exit Carlton Street car park, as vehicles logjammed all the major routes out of Weston, and quiet residential streets, for upwards of an hour after the nine minute show finished.

Tonight (August 30) will also see the second instalment of the drone show from 9pm.

See Monster drone show in Weston. - Credit: Archant

In a statement, organisers New Substance said: "Please arrive early, the seafront will be very busy.

"Beach Lawns will be open for parking but cars will be held at the end of the night until pedestrians are clear. From then, guests will only be able to exit right onto Uphill Road North.

"We ask that you are patient and allow pedestrians out first to ensure the safety of all visitors."