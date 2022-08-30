See Monster drone show: What to expect at tonight's spectacle

Another drone show will take place in Weston tonight (August 30) from 9pm, following the 'success' of Sunday's event.

Due to the thousands of people who visited Weston on Sunday, traffic chaos ensued almost immediately after the nine minute show finished.

Now, North Somerset Council has updated its guidance for what visitors should expect this evening.

Arrive early

Aim to be in Weston by 8pm - this will give you time to find a good spot to watch the show.



Travel

The roads on and near the seafront will be very busy, so walk or cycle if you can.

If you need to travel by car, share wherever possible and park away from the seafront - you will be home quicker at the end of the night if you park a five to ten minute walk away, than if you try and park near the show.

Beach Road will be closed before, during and after the show from 8:15pm until after 9.30pm.

This means vehicles will not be able to access Beach Road or exit from the Beach Lawns parking area until after the event finishes.

Any vehicles parked on Beach Road, Marine Parade and the Beach Lawns will be restricted until the road re-opens after the show, at approximately 9.30pm.

A diversionary route will be in place via Quantock Road, Walliscote Road and Walliscote Grove Road in both directions.

Vehicles will be unable to access Beach Road for the duration of the closure via the following link roads:

Clarence Road South

Clarence Road North

Severn Road

Clifton Road

Clevedon Road

Ellenborough Park South

Ellenborough Park North

Parking

Free parking will be available after 6pm at Clarence Park East, and Locking Road long stay car park. Other parking in Weston town centre will be charged.

Vehicles leaving the Sovereign car park after 9pm will not be charged. The car park will close at 10.30pm. Blue badge holders have dedicated spaces on Level 1.

Southern Beach Lawn will be available for parking, and cars will be held following the end of the show until pedestrians are clear.

When leaving the event, cars will only be able to turn right on exit towards Uphill Road North.

Please allow pedestrians to leave the event first.