See Monster completes first hurdle in construction

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:09 AM July 20, 2022
The See Monster is now on its legs at the Tropicana. 

The North Sea platform that will form part of the See Monster exhibition is now on its legs at the Tropicana in Weston. 

In the early morning on Saturday (July 16), crowds watched Dutch riggers lift the 450-tonne platform in the air and onto its leg base. 

It was initially expected to be craned on Friday, but high winds prevented a safe lift. Scores of people who had perched on the seafront to watch the spectacle from 9am, were sent home at around 6pm that day.

See Monster on its legs at the Tropicana. 

Organisers have now successfully completed the first hurdle of bringing the platform onshore and creating the exhibition's structural base.

Construction of See Monster will now take around six to eight weeks to complete.

The See Monster is a decommissioned gas platform which was in service for more than 20 years in the North Sea. It will now feature as the main attraction of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

The attraction is expected to close in late October. 

See Monster
Weston-super-Mare News

Author Picture Icon