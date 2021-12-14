PICTURES: Eat:Weston food festival

Weston:Eat Food and Drink Festival at the Winter Gardens. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

A food festival was back in Weston this year with a 'successful' turnout.

On Sunday, the Winter Gardens saw more than 70 local traders offer up a range of goodies from ice cream to craft beer at the Eat:Weston event.

Brian Bament from Pickfork Craft Ales. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Anthony Goodwin showing off the the range of spirits and liqueurs from Boulton Spirit. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston was the last leg of the tour in 2021 for eat:Festivals organisers, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds. The market is held all over Somerset showcasing the best food the county has to offer.

Mike Cook of Mike's Patisserie with his lovely baked goods. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Sarah Milner Simonds, said: "We love working in Weston and it was great to see so many locals coming into the Winter Gardens to stock up before Christmas."

Cocoa Libre chocolates by John and Ann Hallett. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Some of the stall holders at the festival included Pickfork Craft Ales, Boulton Spirit, Mike's Patisserie, Bard's Bees and Somerset Deli.

Chairman of Weston BID Paul Batts, said: "Lots of people were brought into town for the day with a real festive buzz in the air.

"It was brilliant to see the area at the back of the Winter Gardens busy with street food, music and the band."

Drinks Kitchen Non-alcoholic aperitifs created by Alli Briaris. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Weston Brass playing seasonal tunes for visitors to the Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Father Christmas greeting families and visitors to the Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Bath Harvest Rapeseed Oils by Debbie Keeling. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Pop's Thai Kitchen, authentic Thai street food. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Forest Fungi, mushrooms collected and grown by Dave Weymouth. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Dan Price from the Somerset Deli with a cheesy smile. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography



