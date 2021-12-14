PICTURES: Eat:Weston food festival
- Credit: Mark Atherton Photography
A food festival was back in Weston this year with a 'successful' turnout.
On Sunday, the Winter Gardens saw more than 70 local traders offer up a range of goodies from ice cream to craft beer at the Eat:Weston event.
Weston was the last leg of the tour in 2021 for eat:Festivals organisers, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds. The market is held all over Somerset showcasing the best food the county has to offer.
Sarah Milner Simonds, said: "We love working in Weston and it was great to see so many locals coming into the Winter Gardens to stock up before Christmas."
Some of the stall holders at the festival included Pickfork Craft Ales, Boulton Spirit, Mike's Patisserie, Bard's Bees and Somerset Deli.
Chairman of Weston BID Paul Batts, said: "Lots of people were brought into town for the day with a real festive buzz in the air.
"It was brilliant to see the area at the back of the Winter Gardens busy with street food, music and the band."
