PICTURES: Living history week at Weston Museum

Families got the chance to explore the world of Victorians and dinosaurs to the Second World War at Weston Museum last week.

On Thursday (February 24), the historical re-enactment group Ragged Victorians showed children the dark side of the period, hygiene and all.

Victorian policeman Val Czerny with Martha and Harrison. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

And Friday saw both world wars come to Weston again as families enjoyed trying out military uniforms, food and rationing. Children also explored the life of an evacuee and forged their own identity cards before trying out some military code breaking.

Learning events officer at the museum, Katherine Bell, said: "Weston Museum was pleased to be hosting its annual history week again for the February half term.

Catherine Harkonnen and Reece Owen with victorian clothing for people to try on. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

"Families got to enjoy a range of historical eras from the distant past with dinosaurs, cave art, the Romans, and more recent history of the Victorians and the world wars.

"Children also took part in a learning session, where they saw what life was like as a Victorian child, going to a Victorian school and having a go at some washing, rag rugging and butter making."

Victorian beggar Lee Thomas (Salt Box) and Lenny Thomas from the Ragged Victorians. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Alun and Kasie get a smelly surprise when they look in Chistine Wagg's basket. the lady has been collecting "Pure" (dog poo) for the tanners. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Josh and Christopher learning Morse Code with Tony Salter from the French Resistance. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Harper and Bella finding out about rat catching from Ragged Victorian Adam Thomas. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Learning about equipment used by British WWII soldiers, under the supervision of Josh Cotrell from the West County Tommies. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

David Harris explaining the role of the Civil Defence to Emma, Bobbie and Jakob. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Eli, Macie, Jack and Marilyn find out about gasmasks and the Home Front from Tony Horton. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Nema and Megan trying on the equipment used by British WWII soldiers, under the supervision of Josh Cotrell from the West County Tommies. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The victorian way of doing the laundry at Weston Museum History Week. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Libby and Alfie learning about WWI soldiers uniforms from Niel Howard of The West Country Tommies. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

WAAF Julie Salter and Womens Land Army member Sue Horton at Weston Museum's History Week. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography



