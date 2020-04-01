Send us your messages for loved ones

Let loved ones know you are thinking of them. Archant

As people are unable to visit loved ones during the lockdown, the Mercury is inviting readers to send in messages to cheer people up and let them know you are thinking of them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Many people are isolated by themselves, or finding it tough not being able to go out and socialise, and these messages can bring people a little hope during these challenging times.

To take part, just send in a picture of your family with a little note to let your relative, friend or neighbour know you are missing them.

We will print your pictures and messages in the paper and also put them up on our website.

Send your photos and messages to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk