Ambulance service receives 7,500 hoax calls

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 10 December 2018

Embargoed to 0001 Sunday November 04 File photo dated 04/01/18 of ambulances outside a hospital.

Embargoed to 0001 Sunday November 04 File photo dated 04/01/18 of ambulances outside a hospital. According to figures there are over 2,500 addresses currently "red flagged", meaning ambulance staff cannot enter without police presence. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday November 4, 2018. The FOI request, made by the Scottish Conservatives, also indicated there are over 2,500 addresses in Scotland currently "red flagged" Ð meaning ambulance staff cannot enter without police presence. See PA story SCOTLAND Health. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

More than 7,500 hoax calls were made to police and ambulance services in Somerset over the past three years.

A freedom of information (FOI) request to police and ambulance services reveal that between August 2015 and August 2018, 5,800 hoax call were received by Avon and Somerset police, and 2,165 malicious calls were made to South Western Ambulance Service (SWAFST).

Ken Wenman, chief executive of SWAFST, believes people are being put at risk by the malpractice.

He said: “Making hoax calls can put lives at risk.

“We strongly encourage parents to impress upon their children the importance of only dialing 999 in a genuine emergency.

“It is vital people understand the consequences associated with making hoax calls.”

To crack down on the problem Avon and Somerset Constabulary have launched a new Twitter account @ASpolice to encourage people to think before calling.

