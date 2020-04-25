Advanced search

Seven more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:25 25 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 25 April 2020

Seven more cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset.



PA Wire/PA Images

The number of coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset has risen by seven.

Public Health England figures show that 190 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday in North Somerset, up from 183 the same time on Thursday. A week before, there were 141 cases.

It means cases have increased by four per cent over the past 24 hours, on a par with the rate of increase across the UK.

They were among the 5,528 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 117 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 143,464 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Friday, up from 138,078 at the same point on Thursday.

In total, 444,222 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Thursday, 19,506 had died.

The number of cases released by Public Health England do not include people who have died of coronavirus in care homes.

At least four deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in care homes in North Somerset so far.

Topic Tags:

