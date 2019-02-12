Advanced search

Survey to explore demand for counselling services

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 February 2019

Survivors of sexual violence are invited to take part in a survey about counselling services.

Archant

Survivors of sexual violence in North Somerset are being invited to take part in a survey to determine whether a paid counselling service is needed.

The Sexual Violence Support Consortium wants to find out if sexual violence survivors would consider paying for counselling services to avoid long waiting lists with free counselling.

Evidence shows survivors benefit from free counselling and talk therapies, but demand for specialist support cannot be met with the existing provision and funds.

Voscur has been given a grant to carry out a feasibility study to find out if people would be willing to pay for counselling and how such  a service can meet their  needs.

Any survivor of sexual violence or abuse is eligible to take the survey, and their answers will remain anonymous.

To take the survey, visit voscur.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/paid-counselling-service-in-bristol-avon-and-somerset

